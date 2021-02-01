DerivaDAO 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $653,619.00 (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for about $7.24 or 0.00021450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $188.93 million and approximately $653,619.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00047333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00143904 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00265022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00065879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00067067 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00037808 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

DerivaDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

