DerivaDAO (DDX) Price Down 25.8% Over Last Week

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 25.8% against the dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $182.97 million and approximately $613,868.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.01 or 0.00020700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00047835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00149413 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00068707 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00264289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00066827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00038137 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

