Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Shares Up 9.5%

Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.12 and last traded at $11.10. 379,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 255,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DESP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

The company has a market cap of $773.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 196,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 271.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 143,492 shares during the last quarter. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Despegar.com Company Profile (NYSE:DESP)

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.