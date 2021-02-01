Dether Price Hits $0.0063 on Major Exchanges (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Dether token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Dether has a total market capitalization of $534,116.63 and $308.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dether has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00065457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.62 or 0.00855082 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00051704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00034399 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,470.54 or 0.04356644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00019627 BTC.

Dether Profile

Dether (DTH) is a token. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dether is dether.io . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

