Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $105.00

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.43% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.
The Progressive stock opened at $87.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.30. The Progressive has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $102.05.
In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,105 shares in the company, valued at $39,211,463.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $573,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,858 shares of company stock worth $5,717,684. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 95,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.
The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.
