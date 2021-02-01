Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $105.00

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

The Progressive stock opened at $87.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.30. The Progressive has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,105 shares in the company, valued at $39,211,463.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $573,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,858 shares of company stock worth $5,717,684. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 95,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

