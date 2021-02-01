Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY)

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

DNNGY has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. SEB Equity Research cut Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ørsted A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Shares of DNNGY stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.20. 38,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,684. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.08 and its 200-day moving average is $54.52. Ørsted A/S has a fifty-two week low of $27.31 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.