Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Tops $5.28 on Top Exchanges

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $5.28 or 0.00015632 BTC on major exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $367,761.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000280 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000370 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,729,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,813 tokens. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

