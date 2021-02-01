DeVault (DVT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $576.00

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, DeVault has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. DeVault has a total market capitalization of $709,783.22 and $576.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeVault coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeVault Coin Profile

DeVault (DVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 385,775,969 coins and its circulating supply is 370,482,454 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc . DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The overarching goal of DeVault is to simply be 'social digital economy' for everyone, with the spirit of decentralization at the very core and a complete community governance system that everyone has a voice in. To accomplish these goals it will be leveraging a ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organization’ (DAO) schema to help create the necessary scale to sign up 1 million and beyond users into the implementation of an online b2b and p2p focused, crypto-oriented, social network that is laser-focused on user acquisition, personal growth, privacy control and earnings that is currently named Devault.Online. The Devault.Online social network (and others) will act as the portal into the digital economy of DeVault.cc (the payment protocol residing on a blockchain). This will allow users to not only build out comprehensive resume style profiles but also will provide many tools such as user-driven governance, the ability to friend and chat with users on the site and will include business and community profile options. “

Buying and Selling DeVault

