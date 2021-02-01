Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Devon Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.75.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.84.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $16.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $23.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 1,888.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 1,150.0% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

