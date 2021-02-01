Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 119.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,150 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,725 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for about 0.8% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,888.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,150.0% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.88. The company had a trading volume of 499,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,973,342. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.84.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

