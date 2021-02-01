DFI.Money (YFII) Market Capitalization Hits $71.05 Million

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, DFI.Money has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One DFI.Money token can now be purchased for $1,840.93 or 0.05473548 BTC on exchanges. DFI.Money has a total market capitalization of $71.05 million and $82.51 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00067283 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.49 or 0.00884519 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00051651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00037485 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,480.54 or 0.04402034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019991 BTC.

DFI.Money Token Profile

YFII is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

