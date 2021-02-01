dHedge DAO (DHT) Price Up 88.9% This Week

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded up 33.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, dHedge DAO has traded up 88.9% against the US dollar. One dHedge DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.87 or 0.00011416 BTC on popular exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $27.68 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00068277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.06 or 0.00859278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00049462 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00039495 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,523.65 or 0.04498153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00019935 BTC.

dHedge DAO Token Profile

DHT is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,158,665 tokens. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

dHedge DAO Token Trading

dHedge DAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

