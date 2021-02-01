dHedge DAO Trading 38.6% Higher This Week (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One dHedge DAO token can now be bought for approximately $3.13 or 0.00009280 BTC on popular exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $22.42 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 38.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00065457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.62 or 0.00855082 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00051704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00034399 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,470.54 or 0.04356644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00019627 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,158,665 tokens. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

