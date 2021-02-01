DHX Media (TSE:DHX.A) Trading 0.9% Higher

DHX Media (TSE:DHX.A)’s share price traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.36 and last traded at C$3.34. 15,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 15,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.31.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DHX Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHX Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.