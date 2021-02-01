Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Diageo stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,789. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.74 and a 200-day moving average of $146.11. The stock has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $165.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

