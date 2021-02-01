Diamond Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Diamond has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $2,816.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00003792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001084 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00083484 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,568,193 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

