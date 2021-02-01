Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Shares Up 14.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) shot up 14.7% during trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Stifel Nicolaus now has a $3.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $2.25. Diana Shipping traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.50. 1,583,271 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 711,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 102.6% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 26,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 92,416 shares during the period. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

