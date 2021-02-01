DIGG (DIGG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $462,621.00

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 24.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, DIGG has traded down 59.9% against the dollar. DIGG has a market capitalization of $35.73 million and $462,621.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIGG coin can now be bought for $25,758.44 or 0.76584423 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00047830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00150624 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00067267 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00266010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00066617 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00038659 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 1,387 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

Buying and Selling DIGG

DIGG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

