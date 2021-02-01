Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Shares Up 5.7%

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.53. 155,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 165,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.
Several research firms recently commented on DGII. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.
The firm has a market cap of $578.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.94.
In related news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 79,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $1,358,754.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,581.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $134,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,501 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digi International in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Digi International by 323.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Digi International in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Digi International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII)
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
