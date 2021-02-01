Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Shares Up 5.7%

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.53. 155,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 165,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.

Several research firms recently commented on DGII. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

The firm has a market cap of $578.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $73.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 79,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $1,358,754.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,581.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $134,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,501 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digi International in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Digi International by 323.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Digi International in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Digi International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

