Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Short Interest Up 36.1% in January

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the December 31st total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other news, CEO Stanton E. Ross sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $94,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanton E. Ross sold 119,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $287,296.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,396 shares of company stock worth $393,717 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Ally in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Ally during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Digital Ally during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Digital Ally by 1,456.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 476,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGLY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,617,421. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $70.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Digital Ally has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $7.10.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 56.38% and a negative return on equity of 135.21%.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

