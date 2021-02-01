Digital Gold (GOLD) Price Reaches $61.50

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Digital Gold has a total market cap of $832,063.09 and approximately $592.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digital Gold has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for about $61.50 or 0.00182192 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00047333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00143904 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00265022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00065879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00067067 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00037808 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage . The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

