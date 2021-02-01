Digital Gold Price Tops $58.29 (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Digital Gold token can now be purchased for $58.29 or 0.00172311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Digital Gold has a total market cap of $788,619.65 and $332,415.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00047851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00149614 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00068213 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00264687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00066855 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00038135 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

