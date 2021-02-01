Digital Insurance Token (DIT) One Day Volume Hits $1,619.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 36.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 56.9% against the US dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $447,328.56 and $1,619.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.66 or 0.00422029 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000612 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000209 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.