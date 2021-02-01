DigitalNote (XDN) Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $8.16 million and approximately $122,282.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 152.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.65 or 0.00430088 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000804 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,027,514,285 coins and its circulating supply is 4,850,494,080 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.