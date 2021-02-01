Digitex Token (DGTX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.12 Million

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Digitex Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Digitex Token has a market cap of $4.79 million and $4.12 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00064900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.65 or 0.00856353 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00051586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.16 or 0.04369521 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00032568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00019500 BTC.

Digitex Token is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

Digitex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

