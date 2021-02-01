Digiwage (WAGE) Price Hits $0.0007

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Digiwage token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $31,656.86 and $143.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 tokens. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Token Trading

Digiwage can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

