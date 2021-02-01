Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 76.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,055 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Diodes worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 91.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the second quarter worth $228,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 121.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 75.7% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 203,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,688 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $70.78 on Monday. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $81.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average of $60.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $309.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $78,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,592.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $119,755.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,029,547.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,946 shares of company stock valued at $18,251,325. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIOD. Truist began coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

