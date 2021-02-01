Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) Trading Up 1.5%

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.22 and last traded at $26.15. Approximately 77,827 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 32,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $23.72.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $84,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,566,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,087,000 after acquiring an additional 87,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $527,000.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.