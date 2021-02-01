Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL) Trading 7.8% Higher

Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL)’s stock price traded up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.45 and last traded at $44.41. 113,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 114,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.19.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average of $35.24.

About Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL)

Direxion Daily India Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily India Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Indus India Index. The Indus India Index, which is designed to replicate the Indian equity markets as a whole, through a group of 50 Indian stocks selected from a universe of the largest companies listed on two Indian exchanges.

