Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Trading Up 7.4%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) shares were up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.80 and last traded at $80.84. Approximately 6,061,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 7,662,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.27.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

