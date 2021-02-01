Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) is Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s 7th Largest Position

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA decreased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares accounts for 4.8% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA owned approximately 0.47% of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $222,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares stock traded up $8.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.61. 10,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,353. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.29. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $141.49.

