DMM: Governance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.59 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $15.55 million and $2.59 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMM: Governance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00069019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.76 or 0.00866035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00050085 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00039882 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.04 or 0.04399429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020059 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMM: Governance is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,654,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,314,779 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com . The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao

DMM: Governance Token Trading

DMM: Governance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

