DNotes Hits Market Capitalization of $5,399.78 (NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, DNotes has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DNotes has a market cap of $5,399.78 and $29,087.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DNotes coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 65.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes Profile

NOTE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com . DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

Buying and Selling DNotes

DNotes can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DNotes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

