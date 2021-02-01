DNotes (NOTE) Tops One Day Volume of $25,867.00

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last week, DNotes has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DNotes coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DNotes has a total market cap of $5,545.85 and $25,867.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes Profile

DNotes (NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

DNotes can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

