DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.28. DocuSign reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.95.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,067 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after buying an additional 16,156 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $899,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $230.14. 3,175,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,208,035. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $290.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.58 and a 200 day moving average of $221.55.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

