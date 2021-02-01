Dollars Achieves Market Cap of $3.03 Million (USDX)

Dollars (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Dollars has a total market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $2,597.00 worth of Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dollars has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. One Dollars token can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00047855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00150243 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00067594 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00266848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00066991 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00038446 BTC.

About Dollars

Dollars’ total supply is 4,836,347 tokens. The official website for Dollars is www.dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Dollars

Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

