Dollars Price Hits $0.61 (USDX)

Dollars (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Dollars has a market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $2,361.00 worth of Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dollars token can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dollars has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00047069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00142985 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00262851 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00065541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00066629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00037932 BTC.

Dollars’ total supply is 4,837,038 tokens. The official website for Dollars is www.dollarprotocol.com

Dollars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

