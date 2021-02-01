Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Trading Up 5.4%

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)’s stock price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.87 and last traded at $18.85. Approximately 162,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 220,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $629.12 million, a PE ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $45,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 223.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.