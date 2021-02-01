Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Trading Up 5.4%

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)’s stock price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.87 and last traded at $18.85. Approximately 162,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 220,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $629.12 million, a PE ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $45,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 223.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:DFIN)
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.
