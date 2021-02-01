DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Announces Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) declared a dividend on Monday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

NYSE DSL traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $16.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,482. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $21.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

