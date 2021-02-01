DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Announces Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) declared a dividend on Monday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.
NYSE DSL traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $16.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,482. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $21.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21.
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
Featured Article: How to track put option volume
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.