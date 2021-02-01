Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,637 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,829 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 6,985 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $168.17 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $183.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.10 billion, a PE ratio of -105.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

