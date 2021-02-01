Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.55 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Dover in a report issued on Friday, January 29th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $6.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Dover’s FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.45.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $116.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $130.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Dover by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Dover by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 202,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at $10,359,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $488,850.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,006 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,879 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

