Dowling & Yahnke LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,115 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 67,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $68.09 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $70.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.47.

