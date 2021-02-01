Dowling & Yahnke LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 52,614 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,166,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 61,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,258 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM opened at $53.31 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $56.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.38.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

