Dowling & Yahnke LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 466.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

EFG stock opened at $99.49 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

