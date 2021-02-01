Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 671 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $425.96 on Monday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $452.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $429.27 and its 200-day moving average is $376.65.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.