DPRating Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $59,977.00 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. DPRating has a market capitalization of $569,548.88 and approximately $59,977.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DPRating token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DPRating has traded 140.5% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DPRating Profile

DPRating (RATING) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Token Trading

DPRating can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

