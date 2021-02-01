DPRating Trading 185% Higher Over Last Week (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 66.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One DPRating token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. DPRating has a total market cap of $629,049.66 and $97,652.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DPRating has traded 185% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00064830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.98 or 0.00856149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00051680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.51 or 0.04317615 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00032526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019621 BTC.

DPRating Token Profile

DPRating is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Token Trading

DPRating can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

