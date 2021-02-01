Dragonchain (DRGN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.50 Million

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $18.50 million and $261,209.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0500 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00067506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.68 or 0.00864528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00050776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00037945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.56 or 0.04382014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00019840 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain (DRGN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,194,954 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

