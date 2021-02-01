DSP Group, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NASDAQ:DSPG)

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) – Colliers Securities issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of DSP Group in a research note issued on Thursday, January 28th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.12) per share for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for DSP Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get DSP Group alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DSPG. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of DSPG opened at $16.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. DSP Group has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%.

In other DSP Group news, Director Cynthia Paul sold 32,905 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $556,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yair Seroussi sold 8,000 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,066 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DSP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of DSP Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the third quarter worth $271,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the third quarter worth $2,160,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in DSP Group by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 13,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.