DubaiCoin Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $706,041.87 and $24,972.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00020149 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00010147 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004061 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

